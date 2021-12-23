Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Growth As Per Business Research Company's Voice Prosthesis Devices

Global rise in air pollution, Increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart inhalers segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes wearable asthma monitoring devices. The hospital segment held the largest Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices market share in 2020, holding around more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the homecare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Leading players of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market analyzed in the research include Adherium, Astrazeneca, Cohero Health Inc, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura group Plc., and Volansys Technologies.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

• Rise in prevalence rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to further drive the growth of the respiratory monitoring devices market in the post pandemic period.

Global rise in air pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, growing adherence to smart inhalers, and surge in incidences of asthma cases drive the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. However, misusing data & data privacy and resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet need in respiratory care present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

