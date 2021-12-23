Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Research Report by Drug Class, by Treatment, by Route Administration, by Application

Rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis, development in R&D activities in drugs healthcare sector osteoarthritis therapeutics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the visco supplementation agents segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021–2030. Europe followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021-2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market analysed in the research include Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Horizon Therapeutics plc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holding.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Surge in the number of COVID-19 patients and drop in the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids negatively affected the market.

• As per the World Health Organization guideline published in 2019, a systemic corticosteroid can be avoided in patients who are diagnosed with osteoarthritis along with COVID-19. This has contributed to the drop in the global osteoarthritis treatment market.

Surge in the prevalence of osteoarthritis, rise in the geriatric population, and the increase in R&D activities for developing new and better drugs propel the market growth. On the other hand, risk associated with the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and cost of drugs used to treat osteoarthritis hinder the market growth. On the contrary, changes in government policies and rise in healthcare expenses across the world create opportunities for the market players.

