Podcast Hosting Services Market ($ 47.64 Bn by 2031) Growth Forecast at 28.5% CAGR During 2021 to 2031

Podcast Hosting Services Market

Podcast Hosting Services market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 47.64 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period

ALBANY , NY, US, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global podcast hosting services market. In terms of revenue, the global podcast hosting services market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global podcast hosting services market.

Podcasting services and streaming applications offer an integrated and convenient way to manage an individual consumption file across many playback devices and podcast sources. The podcast generation has increased significantly in the past few years due to technological advancements and higher quality content.

Advertisers and brands are also realizing that podcast advertising is an effective and powerful tool to reach highly engaged and targeted audiences. Therefore, more mainstream attention leads to increased investments in high-quality content.

Podcast Hosting Services Market: Dynamics

Podcast hosting differs from website hosting in that it includes specific tools designed to improve the subscriber experience. Podcast hosting services provide an easy-to-use statistics dashboard with a control panel that evaluates how many listeners each episode obtains within the first 90 days, and podcast companies can view which countries the users are opting for the podcast services.

Globally, the news and politics segment is gaining huge popularity in the worldwide podcasting market. This is due to the fact that vast majority of people consume these podcast genres on a daily basis. News and politics podcasts have grown in popularity, as they provide listeners with exclusive news on current affairs.

Launch of subscription-based services from major players such as Apple and Spotify, is prompting other vendors in the market to also focus on the launch of subscription platforms to boost the podcasts industry and its revenue. These factors are projected to significantly propel the podcast hosting services market in the next few years.

Why are Podcast Hosting Services More Popular in Developed Countries?

Podcast hosting services are highly popular in developed countries such as the U.S. and European countries. Podcast hosting services in emerging economies are less popular as compared to developed countries. This is typically due to a lack of awareness about podcasts and related application services available in the market. These factors are projected to impact the growth of the podcast hosting services market during the forecast period. However, podcast hosting services are now gaining traction in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India.

How will Changing Digital Landscape Benefit Podcast Hosting Services Market?

New technologies and innovation are changing the digital landscape, and emerging 5G technology are becoming more popular around the world. Furthermore, the 5G technology provides a wide range of bandwidth and delivers mobile data more than 10 times faster than 4G, which can help consumers or users to obtain an advanced experience of podcasts in real-time. The bar is gradually raising when it comes to the Internet speed, as faster, stronger Internet connections become the norm.

In August 2021, Hubhopper Studio partnered with UPES School of Modern Media, Dehradun, India. The company is the official partner supporting the school’s podcasting course available within the modern media curriculum.

In August 2021, Moovly Media Inc. integrated with Transistor, Inc. The company will help Moovly Media, Inc. users to produce podcasts in addition to videos, and also provide clear, simple, well-integrated podcast hosting services.

Podcast Hosting Services Market: Prominent Regions

North America has significant impact on the global podcast hosting services market. The region is home to a considerable number of SMEs and large enterprises. Hence, the average deployment of podcast hosting services in enterprises is the highest in the region. In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market, due to rise in adoption of handheld devices, such as smartphones and tablets, which, in turn, is expected to boost the podcast hosting services market in North America.

However, the podcast hosting services market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, the number of podcast providers has expanded significantly in the past few years due to technological developments. Large organizations have had a significant impact on podcasts, making considerable investments for a wide variety of purposes. The potential for future growth within Asia Pacific is witnessed in China, Japan, India as well as other developing countries such as Australia and Malaysia. This, in turn, is expected to boost the podcast hosting services market during the forecast period.

