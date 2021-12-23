Perfume Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report 2028

Perfume

The rising demand for perfumes among the young population and rising purchasing power are key factors driving market revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfumes are generally made up of a variety of aromas and chemicals to produce a pleasant odor. The cosmetics industry is growing as a result of inclining demand for cosmetics products, which is expected to drive market growth. Perfumes are becoming more important for personal care. Various companies around the world are trying to produce innovative products in order to meet customers’ demand. Longevity of perfumes is one of the most significant consumer demands. As a result, delivering a long-lasting perfume is an important component in producing a positive consumer response.

The global perfume market size is expected to reach USD 46.93 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period,

Demand for perfumes is expected to rise as a result of introduction of organic and innovative products by various manufactures. In developing countries, consumer income has grown, thereby resulting in greater purchasing power for various personal care and cosmetics products for improvement of health & hygiene. Growing working-class population and rising use of beauty items are projected to drive demand for perfumes. In the upcoming years, such factors are expected to further propel perfume market revenue growth. However, adverse effects of perfumes due to the presence of toxic ingredients and rising demand for alternatives to perfumes are factors that could restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some players in the market include L'Oréal S.A., Unilever plc, Coty Inc., Puig SL, Avon Products, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf AG, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

By Product Outlook

Mass Perfume

Premium Perfume

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By End-use Outlook

Men

Women

Unisex

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America ; Middle East & Africa

Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Turkey

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for high-end products and rapid economic development. Additionally, rising living standards in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico are projected to drive market growth in this region.

Premium perfume segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, as a result of increasing desire for exotic and unique aromas. Demand for premium perfumes is projected to rise as producers nowadays are putting a higher emphasis on quality, customization, and exclusivity.

