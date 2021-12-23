SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces announces that a purchaser of Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021. Exicure is a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops therapeutics for neurology, immune-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid technology. The Exicure class action lawsuit was commenced on December 13, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Colwell v. Exicure, Inc., No. 21-cv-06637.
Exicure Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations
According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that there had been certain improprieties in Exicure’s preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia and that there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development.
On November 15, 2021, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report ended September 30, 2021. It explained it was investigating “a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company’s XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell 28%, to close at $1.07 per share on November 16, 2021. The stock trades even lower today.
If you acquired shares of Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) securities between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, you have until February 11, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.
If you purchased Exicure securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
