Manganese Sulfate Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Company Profiles, Share Analysis, 2021–2027 | Reports And Data

Growing demand for manganese sulfate as fertilizer is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Manganese Sulfate market provides a thorough assessment of the market. The manganese sulfate market is expected to reach USD 466.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for manganese sulfate in end-use applications.

Manganese is a vital mineral necessary for plant nutrition and performs a significant role in various physiological processes, especially photosynthesis. Manganese deficiency is a major problem, often arising in organic soils and sandy soils, with a pH level of more than 6 and tropical soils. Wet and cold conditions usually worsen the issue. The influence of manganese deficiency on crops comprises reduced yield, weaker resistance against pathogens, and a decreased tolerance to heat and drought stress. Furthermore, GMO strains of cash crops often suffer from a manganese deficiency, owing to the drag effect caused by the herbicide on them by depriving them of manganese. Thus, manganese sulfate as a fertilizer is essential for the health of crops. Manganese sulfate also has the benefit of providing sulfur as sulfates that are immediately available for plant uptake.

Manganese Sulfate Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

The growing demand for magnesium sulfate in the production of batteries is driving the growth of the market. Battery grade manganese sulfate is primarily deployed to make the precursor of lithium battery cathode ternary material. Manganese is found to increase the safety and stability of battery materials, and substitute part of the cobalt content in the materials for cost reduction. Calcium, magnesium, sodium, and other impurities in manganese sulfate have a significant influence on the cycling performance and high-temperature morphology of lithium-ion batteries, thereby manganese sulfate used in batteries demands rigorous impurities content.

Key participants include Aldon Corporation, Hydrite Chemical, ERAMET, Jost Chemical, Boston Bioproducts, Micromix, Lantian Chemical Industry, CITIC Dameng, NOAH Technologies Corporation, and Sam HPRP Chemicals, among others.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, industrial grade manganese sulfate contributed to a substantial market share in 2018.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.4% in the forecast period.

By application, agriculture contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.0% in the forecast period. The key application of manganese sulfate in agriculture is as fertilizer, fungicides, and feed additives, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period, owing to a swiftly increasing population resulting in higher demand for a greater quantity of food products from developing countries, including India and China. The increasing consumption of fertilizer in the region to achieve higher crop yields is driving the growth of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global manganese sulfate market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Agriculture

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

