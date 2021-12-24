Increasing Focus Of Research Institutes to Drive The Growth Of The Global Microplate Absorbance Reader Market
The Microplate Absorbance Reader Market Is Expected To Grow With A Double Digit CAGR During The Forecast PeriodSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microplate absorbance readers have gained increased palpability for use in a wide range of assays, including protein quantitation, microbial and growth. Imparting sensitivity, flexibility, and convenience to the assays is a key aspect that has been driving demand for microplate absorbance readers over the past couple of years.
Over the past years, increasing focus of research institutes and biotech companies in the healthcare industry are driving the growth of the global microplate absorbance reader market. Furthermore, rising technological advancements have made it possible to generate more reliable results compared to the traditional measurements. This is further increasing the focus of researchers towards the microplate absorbance reader and driving the growth of the global microplate absorbance reader market.
Microplate Absorbance Reader Market: Segmentation
Tentatively, global microplate absorbance reader market has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography.
Based on type, global microplate absorbance reader market is segmented as below:
Single-Mode Microplate Absorbance Readers
Multimode Microplate Absorbance Readers
Based on end user, global microplate absorbance reader market is segmented as below:
Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Contract Research organization’s
Others
Geographically, global microplate absorbance reader market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America microplate absorbance reader market is expected to contribute maximum shares to the global microplate absorbance reader market due to the presence of established key players in this region.
Microplate Absorbance Reader Market: Key Players
Some of the players identified in global microplate absorbance reader market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioTek Instruments, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., Tecan Trading AG, Accuris Instruments and others. The market players are majorly focused on increasing the strong line of distribution channels and marketing of microplate absorbance readers.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.
