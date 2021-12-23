Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market Production Analysis, Revenue Share, Growth & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data

The Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market is forecast to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market is forecast to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Titanium sponge is a form of titanium that is brittle and porous in nature. It shows high elasticity, with a high strength-to-weight ratio. It is utilized as a base for titanium billets, alloys, ingots, and others. Moreover, it shows low electrical and thermal conductivity and is one of the usual corrosion-resistant structural metals.

Titanium sponge is achieved by the administration of the Kroll process on raw titanium ore. The obtained titanium sponge has various impurities. These impurities usually are nitrogen, hydrogen, chlorine, silicon, oxygen, iron magnesium, among others. PMC (Polymer matrix composite) compatibility is among the leading factor influencing the expansion and designing of aircraft due to the growing use of composites for the aircraft structures. Unlike aluminum, carbon, and its low alloy steels that produce high galvanic potential, Titanium is compatible with the carbon fibers in the PMC.

Key Participants Include Tangshan Tianhe, Zunyi, Ztmc, Shuangrui Wanji, Vsmpo Avisma, Solikamsk, Osaka, Uktmp Jsc, The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd., Toho Titanium, And Timet. Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd

Utilization of parts made from these material alloys in fuselage frame, doorframes, seat rails, floor beam, engine mounts, turbines, and other such components is anticipated to surge the demand further. Resistance to fire, corrosion & shock, lightweight, low maintenance cost, biocompatibility and recyclability are among the various characteristics of titanium sponge. Increased emphasis on developing the performance of commercial and military aircraft by reducing the overall aircraft weight and improving fuel efficiency is the principal factor influencing the Titanium sponge demand.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Soaring demand from economies such as Japan, China, and India are encouraging the market demand in the APAC region. The largest consumer of magnet wires is China and is expected to maintain its position in the future years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Titanium sponge is mostly used in liquid propellant tanks of launch vehicles, gas bottle/liners, intertank structures, and interface rings for satellites in the aerospace and defense industries.

• It is an essential material in the fabrication and production process of various components and parts in the aerospace and defense industry.

• The aviation grade metals need a range of testing methods for suiting the materials for aerospace requirements.

• For fitting into these tests, the most effective method is to produce high-grade material, also referred to as aerospace grade that has purity levels of over 99.7%.

• The high-grade category is valued at USD 0.45 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 0.64 at the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

• High grade with high aluminium content is primarily used in applications such as engine parts and aircraft fuselage.

• The application in military aircraft is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

• The rapid growth may be due to the enhanced application outlook in reconnaissance, aerial warfare, surveillance, and ability to provide supplies to isolated areas in military operations.

• The surge in emphasis for effective operations will enhance the application of Ti sponge in military aircraft, especially for airframes.

• Various companies have adopted several strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

• For example, in August 2015, the Indian government fully approved the operation of The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd., with a primary production capacity of 500 tons.

• Due to this development, India was the seventh country across the globe that has its in-house Ti generation convenience.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Titanium Sponge for Aerospace & Defense Market on the basis of Category, Technology, Application and Region:

Category Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

High Grade

Medium Grade

Low Grade

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Purification

Reduction

Process automation and data logging

Ejection

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Naval Ship

Armor Plating and Missile

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

