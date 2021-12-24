Asia Pacific Will Grow At Highest CAGR In Parathyroid Hormone Market, Scrutinized in the New Analysis By Fact.MR
Parathyroid Hormone Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2026SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parathyroid hormone is a type of hormone secreted by the parathyroid glands. Parathyroid glands are located behind the thyroid in the back of the neck and are responsible for remodeling of the bone. Parathyroid hormones maintain the calcium level between the range of 9.0 to 10.1 in the blood. Any imbalance in these hormones can cause serious illnesses, which can be overcome by using the parathyroid hormone drug that maintain the calcium level in bones and blood.
The parathyroid hormone market will register robust growth, primarily due to increasing incidences of hypocalcemia and hypoparathyroidism during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing ageing population will also boost the demand for parathyroid hormones to fight chances of osteoporosis. However, delay in FDA and regulatory approval for drugs might restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, vitamin D and calcium allergies will lead to the growth of the parathyroid hormone market as healthcare professionals often suggest vitamin D supplements to patients having hypocalcemia. Vitamin D supplements absorb calcium from the body of hypocalcemia patients.
Parathyroid Hormone Market: Segmentation
The global parathyroid hormone market can be segmented on the basis of type, indications, route of administration, distribution channel and geography.
Based on type, the global market is segmented as:
Primary hyperparathyroidism
Secondary hyperparathyroidism
Tertiary hyperparathyroidism
Based on indications, the global market is segmented as:
Hypocalcemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Osteoporosis
Based on route of administration, the global market is segmented as:
Oral
Injectable
Others
Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented as:
Hospitals Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Others
Parathyroid Hormone Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the global parathyroid hormone market are Shire plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Smith & Nephew plc, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk, Novartis,, Ethicon, Inc., Mylan Laboratories, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and others.
Parathyroid Hormone Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market and will be followed by Europe due to increased healthcare spending and stringent rules and regulations regarding drug usage. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new and emerging market players. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show sluggish growth over the forecast period.
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, Rest Of Europe)
CIS & Russia
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)
Japan
Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
