Morocco Welcomes Positive Statements, Constructive Stances of New German Government

MOROCCO, December 23 - The Kingdom of Morocco welcomes the positive statements and constructive stances recently expressed by the new Federal Government of Germany, said the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

These statements enable to consider the resumption of bilateral cooperation as well as the normal work of the diplomatic representations of the two countries in Rabat and Berlin, the ministry underlined in a release.

The Kingdom of Morocco hopes that these statements will be backed up by actions to reflect a new state of mind and mark a new beginning in the relationship based on clarity and mutual respect, the ministry added.

MAP 22 December 2021

