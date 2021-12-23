Rising Fish Farming will Boost the European Rainbow Trout Market
A holistic approach and a defined methodology form the foundation of exclusive insights provided in the rainbow trout market report.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a projection of 950 thousand tons marking global consumption volume by 2019 end, rainbow trout continues to witness healthy demand as a high-protein low-cholesterol fish variety. Characterized by its excellent omega-3 fatty acid profile, rainbow trout is likely to see sustained sales, strongly backed by a relatively cheaper price point.
The healthier and good-for-you trend has been adding to the market attractiveness of protein-rich foods, particularly seafood. Rainbow trout is being increasingly touted as a protein-rich ingredient, as thus is witnessing strong demand from the seafood processing sector. Once overshadowed by salmon, rainbow trout is now reflecting clear signs of entering the mainstream as a low-cost fish for consumption. The cheaper price point remains an added advantage, and is likely to be the pivotal factor responsible for expanding the existing seafood consumer base.
The Demand analysis of Rainbow Trout Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Rainbow Trout Market across the globe.
Key Challenges Facing Stakeholders in Rainbow Trout Market
As food processing companies are investing considerable efforts in alignment of their offerings with the vegan trend, vegan substitutes for seafood are gaining ground at a rapid pace. An emerging trend of fish-free seafood is creating significant challenges for the stakeholders in fish farming landscape, including those dealing in rainbow trout.
High capital investments required for fish farming, coupled with high maintenance and operating costs, continue to forestall new investment projects in the rainbow trout market. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the continuing research in non-conventional fish farming practices are however expected to create a novel, economically sustainable market outlook for rainbow trout.
Indirect Sales- A Vital Revenue Pocket for Rainbow Trout Vendors
There has been a significant surge in the use of indirect distribution channels, such as modern trade, wet market, and speciality food stores, in recent years, which is enhancing the reach of rainbow trout. While this has been a key booster to sales of rainbow trout, indirect sales channels will remain a major contributor. Growing penetration of the indirect channels of distribution as a source of increasing product reach while eliminating distance barriers is creating lucrative growth opportunities for stakeholders.
China’s Rainbow Trout Market Undergoing a Major Unrest
In the backdrop of a recently released proposal that made it justifiable for China’s fishery sector operators to label rainbow trout as salmon, the rainbow trout sales saw a significant plunge owing to a strong disagreement of Chinese consumers.
As a result of the plummeting sales of rainbow trout in the country, it was observed that the prices are witnessing a whopping 30-60% fall. Several online sellers are also shuttering their stores, in line with this declining rainbow trout sales scenario.
However, on the other hand, companies may also tap the potential opportunities in rainbow trout sales as a cheaper alternative to the traditionally expensive salmon variants.
