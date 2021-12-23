Coffee Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 34.3 Billion by 2031
Coffee production is also expected to witness presence of lucrative incentives provided by governments towards promotion of cash crop farming.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coffee market is anticipated to value more than US$ 32 billion in 2021. Coffee sales are expected to increase by 4.7% in 2021 over 2020, owing to increased demand during lockdown and shelter-at-home restrictions.
The demand for coffee is increasing in emerging markets, wherein exports are at the forefront of supply chain. In the years to come, coffee will remain as a predominant staple dairy beverage in consumer diets across the globe, but its consumption levels are less likely to attain a new high. The latest coffee market report by Fact.MR offers detailed insights into the key factors that are likely to provide an impetus to coffee sales.
The Demand analysis of Coffee Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Coffee Market across the globe.
Coffee Market Segment Analysis
Grade
Arabica
Robusta
Specialty
Others
Sales Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
E-commerce
Coffee Houses
Traditional Grocery Stores
Other Retail Formats
Application
Hot Drinks
Ready-to-Drink Coffee
Flavored Beverages
Food & Beverage Flavors
Nutraceuticals
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Other Applications
A comprehensive estimate of the Coffee market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Coffee during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Coffee offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Coffee, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Coffee Market across the globe.
Key Players in Coffee Market Industry
The report has also profiled companies that are expected to remain active in global expansion of coffee market. These include,
Nestlé S.A.
Starbucks Corp.
Jacobs
Douwe Egberts
Unilever Plc
Tata Global Beverages
Strauss Group Ltd.
Matthew
Algie & Co. Ltd.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Tchibo coffee
and Keurig Green Mountain.
Forecast Highlights from the Report
Europe is pegged to remain a lucrative market for coffee. Habitual coffee drinkers in Europe are increasing by the minute, with European cultural influences boosting the consumption of coffee-based beverages across the globe. Towards the end of 2022, the coffee market in Europe is expected to surpass US$ 6 Bn.
The largest market for coffee, on the other hand, is observed to be the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. Ample availability of raw coffee beans, government-backed initiatives promoting the farming of cash crops such as coffee, and a vast consumer base will continue to keep APEJ countries at the forefront of global coffee market expansion.
On the basis of grade, the demand for Arabica is poised to dominate over other grades. In 2017, more than US$ 14 Bn worth of coffee sold in the world will be made of Arabica grade. The report also expects an impressive growth in demand for Robusta-grade coffee, global sales of which are expected to translate multi-billion dollar revenues.
While supermarket or hypermarkets are observed to be the largest sales channel for coffee products, traditional grocery stores are also anticipated to record impressive coffee sales through 2022.
The report further predicts that application of coffee in production of hot drinks will gain grounds at a steadfast pace. During the forecast period, the hot drinks application of coffee will procure global revenues worth over US$ 15 Bn.
Traditional Grocery Stores to Record Impressive Sales in the Coffee Market
The report also projects supermarkets as the largest sales channel in the coffee market, revenues from which are expected to showcase healthy CAGR. Through 2021, traditional grocery stores will also emerge as promising sales channel in the coffee market, while a nascent growth in online sales of coffee products will reflect lower penetration of e-commerce sales platforms.
