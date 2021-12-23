Cell Isolation Market To Reach USD 18.26 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 17.7 % | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 4.9 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.7 %, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced cell isolation options

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global cell isolation market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 18.28 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 17.7%. Cell isolation is the process of extracting a specialized cell from a heterogeneous mixture and then process it to identify its properties and replicate it to develop new therapies. For the determination of appropriate separation technique, an exhaustive analysis of the cell size, cell behavior, density, antigen status, and hydrophobic surface properties are done.

Cell isolation plays a very vital role in the diagnostics and research of chronic diseases. It helps in drug discovery by studying the behaviour of the cells and their response to disease and drugs. This technique of drug discovery helps to generate medicines that can be used for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. With incidents of chronic diseases on the rise across the world, the research, drug development, and clinical trials on various cell-based therapies also need to be increased. Therefore, the demand for cell isolation market will also have a boost. This will be a significant factor fuelling the growth of the cell isolation market. The cell separation techniques play a vital role in personalized medicines, which are used for early detection of disease, selection of appropriate treatment, and determining the prognosis of the therapy. All these factors have contributed towards a positive dynamic growth curve of this market, and it is expected to keep growing in the coming years.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Cell Isolation market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Cell Isolation market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Cell isolation market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia-Pacific followed by North America & Europe, with 17.7% and 17.6% CAGR, respectively.

• Currently, North America dominates the market for cell isolation, followed by Europe. It is expected that Asia-Pacific region will lead in terms of CAGR in the forecast period, owing it to the increasing awareness for this method as an effective treatment for various chronic diseases, and favorable government regulations supporting the adoption of cell isolation method.

• The accelerating growth will provide immense growth opportunities to market participants. To make the most of these opportunities, cell isolation companies should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

• Key players of this industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Merck KgaA, Miltenyi Biotec, pluriSelect, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo BCT and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. who are investing a lot in research and development to bring in innovations to carve a niche market for themselves and get an advantage over their competitors.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the cell isolation market on the basis of product, cell type, technique, application, end use and region:

Product (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2026)

• Consumables

o Reagents, kits, media, and sera

o Beads

o Disposables

• Instruments

o Centrifuges

o Flow cytometers

o Filtration systems

o Magnetic-activated cell separator systems

Cell Type (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2026)

• Human cells

o Differentiated Cells

o Stem Cells

• Animal Cells

Technique (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2026)

• Centrifugation

• Surface marker

• Filtration

Application (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2026)

• Biomolecule Isolation

• Cancer Research

• Stem Cell Research

• Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine

• Vitro Diagnostics

End Use (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2026)

• Research laboratories and institutes

• Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies

• Cell banks

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

