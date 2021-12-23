Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market To Reach USD 14.97 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global structural biology and molecular modeling market was valued at USD 4.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.97 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9%. The global structural biology and molecular modeling market is an essential part of the worldwide healthcare sector and has already made vital contributions in obtaining remedies to several diseases. The structural biology and molecular modeling field are concerned with an arrangement of various molecules in biological compounds and how the peculiarity of the arrangement affects the nature of the compound. The field also shows different alterations in the structure of the compounds affecting their environment and showing the position of each part of the structure, which is linked to the overall nature of the compound.

Improving the quality of medicine and healthcare, in general, has been a key focus of governments across the world in recent years due to the rising volume of patient demographics and the growing geriatric population. This has driven consistent investment in medical research in recent years, making steady development of the structural biology and molecular modeling techniques market likely in the future. Rising drug resistance coupled with high drug attrition rate is engendering the requirement for extensive R&D activities, which is presumed to boost the adoption of structural biology & molecular modeling techniques in the drug discovery and development process. The high cost of equipment may hamper the market growth.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market are:

AlDassault Systemes, Agile Molecule, Accellera Ltd., Bioinformatic LLC, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Chemical Computing Group, and CLC bio

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Researchers of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Austria proceed out molecular dynamics simulations to study the activity of humanized antibodies (Ab2/3H6), which is believed to neutralize HIV-1.

• Large drug attrition rate associated with late-phase clinical trials in drug development is a significant contributor of the elevated costs, which is further presumed to propel the demand for modeling techniques to reduce the probability of drug failure.

• Potency determination of a new drug molecule in the silicon screening of 3-D chemical structures expedite the lead discovery and optimization process, thereby allowing the greater focus to be laid on targets with high therapeutic potential.

• North America captured a dominant share in the overall structural biology & molecular modeling techniques market with 35%. Heightening their R&D capabilities to ensure high medical standards is expected to propel the demand in this region.

• Threading is valued at 883.9 million in 2018 and expected to reach 3.23 billion in 2026 by increasing technological advancements in threading segment.

• Molecular dynamics is the fastest-growing segment with CAGr of 17.7% and expected to reach 2.61 billion in 2026.

• Stringent regulation by government and availability of alternatives is one of the restraints to this market growth.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Structural biology and molecular modeling market based on tools, application, and region:

Tools (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• SaaS & standalone modeling

o Homology modeling

o Threading

o Molecular dynamics

o Ab Initio

o Hybrid

o Others

• Visualization & analysis

• Databases

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Drug development

• Drug discovery

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our research report. Kindly note that we also offer report customization as per client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customized report and our team will offer you with the best suited report as per your request.

