Herbal Toothcare Market Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 | Technology Trends, Productivity, Demands & Supply
Herbal Toothcare Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The herbal toothcare segment is expected to experience rapid expansion in the developed regions amid proliferation of natural, clean label, and organic personal care products.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Herbal Toothcare Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global herbal toothcare market size was $1.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.
Key Market Players
PROCTER & GAMBLE
JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC. (J&J)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
UNILEVER GROUP
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Himalaya Herbals
Dabur International Ltd.
Amway Corporation (Amway)
Patanjali Ayurved Ltd
Vicco Laboratories
Mechanical plaque removal has been a widely accepted method for controlling gingivitis and plaque. To control plaque as well as prevent and reduce oral disease, various chemical formulations are being used. Chemicals such as chlorhexidine gluconate, fluoride, and triclosan, are widely accepted in toothpastes to prevent gingivitis and plaque. However, chemical formulations at times lead to undesirable side effects such as tooth discoloration, altered taste, and tooth staining. Furthermore, fluoride is considered toxic when ingested in high levels. Consumers today have become more health conscious and to avoid the health problems caused by chemicals, a transition toward natural products has been seen in the last few years. As a result, herbal ingredients for toothcare have gained increased attention from the engaged stakeholders in the herbal toothcare industry.
Often an allergic reaction is caused among consumers owing to the presence of synthetic flavoring agents or preservative ingredients. Common allergens include foaming agents, such as sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, and fluoride. Presence of such allergens is expected to cause increased sensitivity of gums and teeth, rise in redness or swelling of tongue and lining of mouth, inflamed skin or chapped lips, body rash or hives, anaphylactic shock, or Angioedema. Herbal toothpaste may exert significant therapeutic effects on gingivitis and plaque when compared to conventional paste.
Key Findings of the Study:
The toothpaste segment was the highest contributor to the global herbal toothcare market, with $1.4 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
In 2018, by sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for about half of the global market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.4%.
By region, Asia-Pacific led in terms of herbal toothcare market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
LAMEA is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 6.8% during the herbal toothcare market forecast period.
Allied Market Research has segmented the Chocolate Couverture Market report on the basis of :-
HYPERMARKET/SUPERMARKET
INDEPENDENT GROCERY STORES
SPECIALITY STORES
ONLINE SALES CHANNELS
By Type
TOOTHPASTE
TOOTHPOWDER
MOUTH WASH
By Region
NORTH AMERICA
US
CANADA
MEXICO
EUROPE
UK
GERMANY
ITALY
SPAIN
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
CHINA
INDIA
JAPAN
ASEAN
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LAMEA
LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What was the size of the global Herbal Toothcare Market in 2018?
Q2. How much will the global Herbal Toothcare Market be worth in the future?
Q3. At what CAGR is the Herbal Toothcare Market projected to grow in the forecast period (2019-2026)?
Q4. What are the segments of Herbal Toothcare Market?
Q5. Who are the active players in the Herbal Toothcare Market?
Q6. What are the Herbal Toothcare Market trends?
Q7. Which region will provide more business opportunities for Herbal Toothcare Market in coming years?
Q8. Which is the leading segment in the Herbal Toothcare Market?
Q9. What are the market values / growth % emerging countries?
