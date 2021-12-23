Herbal Toothcare Market Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 | Technology Trends, Productivity, Demands & Supply

Herbal Toothcare Market

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The herbal toothcare segment is expected to experience rapid expansion in the developed regions amid proliferation of natural, clean label, and organic personal care products.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Herbal Toothcare Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global herbal toothcare market size was $1.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Players

PROCTER & GAMBLE

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC. (J&J)

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

UNILEVER GROUP

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Himalaya Herbals

Dabur International Ltd.

Amway Corporation (Amway)

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd

Vicco Laboratories

Mechanical plaque removal has been a widely accepted method for controlling gingivitis and plaque. To control plaque as well as prevent and reduce oral disease, various chemical formulations are being used. Chemicals such as chlorhexidine gluconate, fluoride, and triclosan, are widely accepted in toothpastes to prevent gingivitis and plaque. However, chemical formulations at times lead to undesirable side effects such as tooth discoloration, altered taste, and tooth staining. Furthermore, fluoride is considered toxic when ingested in high levels. Consumers today have become more health conscious and to avoid the health problems caused by chemicals, a transition toward natural products has been seen in the last few years. As a result, herbal ingredients for toothcare have gained increased attention from the engaged stakeholders in the herbal toothcare industry.

Often an allergic reaction is caused among consumers owing to the presence of synthetic flavoring agents or preservative ingredients. Common allergens include foaming agents, such as sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, and fluoride. Presence of such allergens is expected to cause increased sensitivity of gums and teeth, rise in redness or swelling of tongue and lining of mouth, inflamed skin or chapped lips, body rash or hives, anaphylactic shock, or Angioedema. Herbal toothpaste may exert significant therapeutic effects on gingivitis and plaque when compared to conventional paste.

Key Findings of the Study:

The toothpaste segment was the highest contributor to the global herbal toothcare market, with $1.4 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In 2018, by sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for about half of the global market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.4%.

By region, Asia-Pacific led in terms of herbal toothcare market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

LAMEA is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 6.8% during the herbal toothcare market forecast period.

HYPERMARKET/SUPERMARKET

INDEPENDENT GROCERY STORES

SPECIALITY STORES

ONLINE SALES CHANNELS

By Type

TOOTHPASTE

TOOTHPOWDER

MOUTH WASH

By Region

NORTH AMERICA

US

CANADA

MEXICO

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

CHINA

INDIA

JAPAN

ASEAN

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LAMEA

LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

