Medical Gases Market May See a Big Move by 2028 Covid-19 Analysis

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Gases Market by Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gases Mixtures, and Medical Gas Equipment), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, and Academic & Research Institutions) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Medical gases are specialized gases that have varied applications in medical and pharmaceutical industries. They are widely used by healthcare professionals for diagnostic and treatment purposes. The major types of medical gases used across healthcare settings are hydrogen, oxygen, ammonia, boron hydride, nitrous oxide, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. They are manufactured, packaged, and intended to be administered to patients in anesthesia, therapy, or diagnosis through means of medical gas equipment.

The key factor driving the market growth includes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Safety and Innovation Act, which was implemented on July 2012 that enables manufacturers to control costs and to file for intellectual property rights for new medical gas and equipment products. Moreover, increase in home healthcare application and rise in aging population boost the market growth.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Medical Gases Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

✯ Key Benefits for Stakeholders

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Medical Gases Market trends from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Medical Gases Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

•The Medical Gases Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Medical Gases Market.

Medical Gases Market Key Segments:

By Product

-Medical Gases

-Medical Gases Mixtures

-Medical Gases Equipment

By Application

-Therapeutic

-Diagnostic

-Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

-Others

✯ List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

-Medical Gas Solutions Inc.

-The Linde Group

-Air Liquide India Holding Pvt. Ltd

-Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

-Air Gas Inc.

-Beacon Medaes

-Praxair Inc.

-GCE Holding AB

-Atlas Copco Ltd.

-SOL SpA

