Theme Park Vacation Market to Grow Rapidly in Europe and Asia pacific Region; Market to Cross $74.7 Billion by 2026

Theme Park Vacation market

Theme Park Vacation Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Theme Park Vacation Market by Type, Age Group, Traveler Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global theme park vacation market size was valued at $47.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $74.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. Theme park is as an outdoor attraction, which combines rides, shows, and other relevant activities. Theme parks emphasizes on one central theme around which landscape, shows, architecture, food services, costumed personnel, rides, and retailing are orchestrated.

List of leading players: There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the Theme Park Vacation Market

Walt Disney Attraction

Merlin Entertainment Group

Universal Parks and Resorts

Oct Parks China

Fantawild

Chimelong Group

Six Flags Inc.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Seaworld Parks & Entertainment

Parques Reunidos

Key Findings Of Theme Park Vacation Market:

Based on type, the adventure park segment dominates the global theme park vacation market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the theme park vacation market forecast period.

Depending on age group, spending by millennials segment accounted for highest share in the theme park vacation market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

By traveler type, the group segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise, North America accounted for about 57.9% theme park vacation market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Chocolate Couverture Market report on the basis of :-

By Age Group

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Millennials

Generation Z

By Sales Channel

Online Channel

Direct Channel

By Traveler Type

Solo

Group

By Type

Water Park

Children’s Play Park

Adventure Park

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

ASEAN

India

Rest of Asia-pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

