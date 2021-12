Medical Cannabis Market growing at a CAGR of 23.6% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2030

Medical Cannabis Market

Complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis and social stigma related to cannabis are some key challenges which hinder growth of the market.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Medical Cannabis Market, by Product Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global medical cannabis market size was valued at $6.82 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $53.85 Billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 23.60% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical cannabis, also known as medical marijuana (MMJ), is prescribed by physicians for their patients for the treatment of various diseases, including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS, and Alzheimer’s. The use of cannabis as medicine has not been rigorously tested due to production and governmental restrictions, resulting in limited clinical research to define the safety and efficacy of using cannabis to treat diseases.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Medical Cannabis Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Depending on application, the market is categorized into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, and others, including arthritis, epilepsy, migraine, and others. The chronic pain segment dominated the global medical cannabis market share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in use of medical cannabis for effective treatment for chronic pain, owing to effectiveness in dulling the senses and anti-inflammatory properties of cannabis.

As per end user, it is categorized into pharmaceutical and research & development centers. The pharmaceutical acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in use of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as well as rise in investments by pharma companies in CBD owing to the health benefits of cannabis.

✯ Key Benefits for Stakeholders

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Medical Cannabis Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Medical Cannabis Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2030.

•The Medical Cannabis Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Medical Cannabis Market.

✯ List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

-Aurora marijuana Inc.

-Canopy Growth Corporation.

-Cronos Group Inc.

-Maricann Group, Inc.

-Medical Marijuana, Inc.

-OrganiGram Holding Inc.

-Terra Tech Corp.

-Tikun Olam Ltd.

-Tilray, Inc.

-VIVO Cannabis Inc.

