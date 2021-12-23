Best Research Report on Telmisartan Market May See a Big Move by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 3.4%

Telmisartan Market

The growth of the global telmisartan market is driven by rise in number of hypertension patients across the globe.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Telmisartan Market garnered $3.45 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $4.25 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in awareness related to high blood pressure treatment options, and rise in hypertension among people worldwide drive the growth of the global telmisartan market. However, shortages in tablets of telmisartan restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in developing regions is projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Telmisartan Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2020.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

By indication, the hypertension segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly 90% of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cardiovascular risk reduction segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global telmisartan market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacies segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

✯ Key Benefits for Stakeholders

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Telmisartan Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Telmisartan Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Telmisartan Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Telmisartan Market.

✯ List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), and Zydus Cadila.

