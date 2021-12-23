Menstrual Cup Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $ 963 Million by 2026

Menstrual Cup Market

A menstrual cup is a female sanitary solution usually in the form of small bell-shaped cup that can be inserted into the vagina

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global menstrual cup market size accounted for $1.21 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increased in awareness regarding the availability of feminine hygiene product, easy accessibility of different cups and sizes, and advantages of cups over pads & tampons have boosted the growth of the global menstrual cup market. However, availability of substitutes, cost of menstrual cups, cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of sanitary protections hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high-end developments in the emerging economies expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Menstrual Cup Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2019.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2019. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The global menstrual cup market is divided on the basis of product type, material, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the market and is expected to continue its trend during the study period. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% through 2026.

On the basis of material, the market is bifurcated into medical-grade silicone, natural rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer. The medical-grade silicone segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly three-fourths of the market, owing to a rise in demand for safe, durable, and non-allergenic feminine products. However, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

✯ Key Benefits for Stakeholders

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Menstrual Cup Market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Menstrual Cup Market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

•The Menstrual Cup Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Menstrual Cup Market.

✯ List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara, s.r.o., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Saalt, LLC, Sterne (Si-Line), The Flex Company, and Yuuki Company s.r.o. The other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) includeLunette, The Keeper, Inc., FEMCAP, Anigan, Vcup, and among others.

