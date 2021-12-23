62% Of Home Buyers Prefer to Get Property Info via SMS
Real estate brokers who have difficulty finding leads through conventional marketing methods like cold calling can finally relax.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appointible, a top international SMS messaging platform for business, offers an advanced marketing system that enables real estate agencies to find hot leads that are actually interested in their listings.
Appointible aims to help real estate investors connect with interested buyers and sellers through a cutting-edge SMS messaging system. As stated by the company's CEO, Mr. Paulius Maciulis, this innovative system aims to help agencies and agents avoid wasting precious time and money on customers who are just not interested. Appointible also wants to empower companies looking to scale their marketing efforts through texting.
"Phone calls, emails, TV and newspaper ads - all these are cumbersome and often pretty costly advertising methods. Their efficiency has also been declining for years, so they often don't promote a business effectively or help boost sales figures. Switching to a more intelligent, highly targeted marketing and communication system that can actually secure hot leads without costing a fortune is the best thing a real estate agency can do. This is where Appointible comes in."
Mr. Maciulis also stated that 62% of all home buyers prefer to receive property info from their agents through text messages. However, only 5% of realtors use texting as a communication channel. Apart from providing a significant advantage over the competition, SMS also offers:
• An open rate of 98%, which is far higher than any other advertising method and ensures the content is seen.
• Instant interaction, since people open over 90% of texts within just three minutes after the delivery.
• A high response rate of 45% or more, which is several times higher than emails (only 8%).
With these impressive numbers, it's clear how text marketing can help realtors find buyers significantly faster. SMS marketing can also increase client interaction with all other marketing touchpoints (website, email, social media, and in-person visits). Real estate agencies can use different keywords and QR codes for each property they're selling or renting to create highly focused groups of prospects and potential clients. From there, Appointible allows them to:
• Offer alerts about price changes for a particular property or open house schedules
• Send recent listings along with images and other relevant information
• Automate responses and provide additional information on request
• Schedule meetings and showings, confirm appointments with buyers and sellers, send reminders
• Get instant feedback on the popularity of different listings
• Continue one-on-one conversations with subscribers
"We're seeing a huge demand for this type of service all over the world," says Mr. Maciulis, "not just in the real estate industry, but with various others, from hospitality and financial businesses to medical and financial institutions. This type of personalized marketing combined with more traditional methods offers tremendous benefits, and we're absolutely sure the trend will continue."
All sorts of companies in different industries can take advantage of SMS marketing. Appointible offers a free 30-day trial so any real estate business can test the service and see what it can do for them without any strings attached. For more information, visit https://appointible.com/
