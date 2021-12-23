Best Research Report on Body Composition Analyzers Market May See a Big Move by 2030 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 6.6%

The adoption of handheld and portable body fat analyzers is expected to increase among the population, owing to sedentary lifestyle and hectic schedules

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product (Bio-impedance Analyzer, Skinfold Calipers, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, and Others) and End User (Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, Hospitals, Home User, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global body composition analyzers market contributed nearly $356 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $596 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in obese population, proactive initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, and rise in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the market. However, high initial cost and strict regulations regarding usage of body composition analyzers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the number of gyms and health clubs would create new opportunities in the market.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, which include Bodystat Ltd., COSMED S.r.l., General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Omron Corporation, RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc., Seca GmbH & Co.Kg., and Tanita Corporation. The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) are Accufitness Llc., Beurer GmbH, and Maltron International Ltd.

Key Findings of the Body Composition Analyzers Market:

Based on product, the air displacement plethysmography equipment segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.

By end user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment held the largest market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America generated the highest revenue in the global body composition analyzers market in 2017, accounting for near about two-fifths share of the global market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the market during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its lion's share by 2025

North America contributed nearly two-fifth share of the total market in terms of revenue by 2017 and would maintain its lead by 2025 due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and continuous R&D initiatives. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in fitness clubs & wellness centers, and rise in obese population across developing countries.

