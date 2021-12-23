Ceremony marking 110th birthday of General Võ Nguyên Giáp held in Quảng Bình

VIETNAM, December 23 -

An art performance at the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG BÌNH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and other high-ranking officials attended a ceremony to mark the 110th birthday of late General Võ Nguyên Giáp on Wednesday in Đồng Hới City, central Quảng Bình Province.

The ceremony was held coinciding with the 77th founding anniversary of the Vietnamese People’s Army and the 32th National Defence Day (December 22).

Delivering remarks on the revolutionary activities and historic victories made by late General Giáp, PM Chính said he was the first Commander-in-chief of the Vietnamese People’s Army and assumed this position at the age of 37. Thanks to his extraordinary will and efforts, he excellently fulfilled his duties, deserving the trust of the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, and the Vietnamese people.

Serving as the Commander-in-chief and Secretary of the Central Military Commission for 30 years, the “Eldest Brother” of the Vietnamese People’s Army was an outstanding military strategist and a prestigious leader of the Party, State, and people, said the PM.

At the historic turning points of Việt Nam’s revolution after the 1945 August Revolution and in the military campaigns during the resistance wars against France and the US, Giáp contributed to the great victories, becoming a legendary general and winning the admiration and respect from many heads of states, politicians, scholars, journalists, writers, and people around the world, PM Chính noted.

He went on to say that over the last 77 years, under the absolute and direct leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese People’s Army has been developing unceasingly to become an ever-victorious army that defeated powerful countries and fulfilled noble international duties.

At the ceremony, the Government leader asked officers and soldiers in the entire army to further promote solidarity to work together with the entire political system, the business community, and Vietnamese people both at home and abroad to overcome difficulties and challenges to successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and achieve fast and sustainable national development.

Also on Wednesday, PM Chính visited officers and soldiers of Military Region 4, the Quảng Bình Military Command, and families of revolution contributors in the province - the hometown of General Giáp. — VNS