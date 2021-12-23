Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Value To Cross $615 Million by 2025 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Introduction of disposable gloves to developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the Middle East disposable gloves market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Middle East Disposable Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene and Others), Form (Powder and Non-powder), and Application (Medical and Non-medical): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Middle East disposable gloves market was pegged at $355.9 million in 2017 and is expected to garner $615.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5260

Disposable gloves market growth is attributed to rising concern for safety and hygiene, growing industrialization coupled with advanced manufacturing technologies. Market players have successfully developed gloves with different properties such as higher resistance against chemicals, greater anti-tear properties and gloves with limited thickness thereby not affecting the donning and doffing process, which is anticipated to create huge opportunities for the growth of disposable gloves industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players analyzed in the Middle East disposable glove market include Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Semperit AG Holding, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Ansell Limited, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Key Findings of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market:

Based on type, the natural rubber accounted for more than two-third of the total market in 2017.

Based on form, the powdered segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2017.

Saudi Arabia is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8%, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs and increasing healthcare investments.

In terms of volume, Saudi Arabia accounted for more than two-fifth of the total volume market in 2017.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

Get upto 25% Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5260

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Middle East Disposable Gloves Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Middle East Disposable Gloves Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market report?

Q5. Does the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Middle East Disposable Gloves Market?

Q7. Does the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Digital Sphygmomanometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Dental Intraoral Camera Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.