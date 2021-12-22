Premier Li affirms Macao’s economic recovery effort amid epidemic prevention work

MACAU, December 22 - The Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Keqiang, spoke highly today of the work of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government in facilitating economic recovery, while also maintaining COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Premier Li made the remarks when he received the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, in Beijing. Mr Ho is in the capital for a four-day duty visit, in order to report to state leaders on the work of the Government and on the current situation in Macao.

Speaking in the meeting, Premier Li said the Central Government fully affirmed the work of the MSAR Government, mentioning that the Chief Executive and the MSAR Government had taken effective response measures regarding epidemic prevention and control, while also ensuring recovery of the economy.

The Central Government would unswervingly adhere to the “One country, two systems” principle, “Macao people governing Macao”, and the city’s enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy. The Central Government would fully support law-based governance by the MSAR Government, led by the Chief Executive, and the exercising by Macao of its constitutional responsibilities and duties, said Premier Li.

Premier Li stated the Central Government would spare no effort to support Macao in advancing its own work regarding: adequate economic diversification; the city’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure; and its role as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The Central Government would strongly support Macao so that it could utilise opportunities arising from the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This was in order to foster local economic diversification in an adequate manner, and to enable continuous enhancement of people’s livelihoods, said Premier Li.

Premier Li additionally said he looked forward to recognising a greater contribution from Macao, regarding the country’s strategic development. This would provide the city with fresh development opportunities, and complement the country’s effort in forming a new development pattern. Premier Li also called on the Chief Executive to keep up with epidemic prevention and control work, and the effort to stabilise Macao’s economy.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government for its affirmation of the MSAR Government’s work. Mr Ho said that with the guidance of, and assistance from, the Central Government, he would continue to unite and lead people across all sectors in Macao, in order to advance all work concerning epidemic prevention and control, the stabilisation of the economy, and the betterment of people’s livelihoods. The MSAR Government would work diligently to push forward Macao’s economic diversification effort, expedite development of the Cooperation Zone, and make better use of Macao’s strengths, so as to play a more active role in integrating into overall national development.

When reporting to the Premier, Mr Ho said Macao had maintained this year general and steady development in socio-economic matters, and the election for the seventh Legislative Assembly had been held successfully, and in line with law. Macao had seen progress in various sectors, and the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle had been continuously optimised.

The Chief Executive said that in the year ahead, the MSAR Government would comprehensively and precisely implement the “One country, two systems” principle, “Macao people governing Macao”, and the enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy. The city would also be steadfast in the “patriots governing Macao” principle, and in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, safety and development interests.

The MSAR Government would dedicate utmost effort in epidemic prevention and control work, in fostering economic recovery, and in consolidating community effort in seizing opportunities presented by the country’s development, in order to create new impetus for the city’s own development.

Officials attending the meeting included: Vice Premier of the State Council and head of the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, Mr Han Zheng; State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Wang Yi; State Councillor and Minister of Public Security, Mr Zhao Kezhi; Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong; Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council, Mr Ding Xuedong; Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Zhang Xiaoming; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Fu Ziying; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office of the MSAR, Ms Hoi Lai Fong.