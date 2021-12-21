Santa’s elves come in all ages in Kensington

CANADA, December 21 - The Seniors Centre in Kensington was set up like Santa’s workshop earlier this month.

A small group of seniors and students from the local community worked like elves to assemble blessings bags for the Kensington Food Bank and Kensington Intermediate Senior High School (KISH) guidance department.

These personalized packages are for locals and students who might need a bit of extra cheer over the holidays. They are packed with many goodies such as hats, mittens, granola bars, toothpaste, brushes, and so much more, plus handwritten cards with encouraging messages.

The blessings bags are just one of several projects that brought both seniors and youth together this fall.

Nine students from teacher Kelly Gallant’s leadership class at KISH volunteer every Wednesday to meet with nine members of the Senior Surfers' of Kensington and Area to participate in a variety of activities.

“I really like it because you get to hang out with a generation that you wouldn’t normally spend a lot of time with,” said student Sam Morrison.

The seniors also like the pairing and really enjoy spending time with the youth in their community.

Sandra Harrington, facilitator and committee member for this project, joined this 55+ seniors group about five years ago. She is a recently retired school educator.

“It’s a very active seniors group and it’s great socialization for everyone. Some of our senior members are older women who live on their own so it’s really nice for them to connect with the younger generation,” Harrington says enthusiastically.

The group has more fun activities lined up including a session where the seniors can learn some technology tips from the students and a day to celebrate their accomplishments together over the past several months.

“I love spending time with the seniors and hearing their stories,” says student Jill Lockerby.

The Senior Surfers of Kensington and Area received a Seniors’ Secretariat grant in the summer of 2021 which helped fund their activities with the students over the last several weeks. The grant aims to promote projects that can help reduce social isolation for seniors, and promote positive images of aging, and financial security and safety.