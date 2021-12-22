Record number of 33 new cases of COVID-19; outbreaks declared at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Riverview Manor; visitor restrictions in place at long term care facilities

CANADA, December 22 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI.

These 33 cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted with instructions on testing and isolation requirements.

There are 141 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI and there have been 560 cases since the pandemic began.

The new cases today include two individuals who are not permanent residents but are in PEI, are isolating and are being managed by public health. Permanent residents of other jurisdictions are included in daily number of new cases, but not included in the PEI active case count or in the total number of cases.

Following the announcement of mandatory four days self-isolation, traffic was very heavy at the Confederation Bridge on December 21. Due to the high traffic volume, it was not possible to test all incoming travelers to PEI yesterday; however, all travelers who were not tested at the point of entry were given test kits to use as soon as they arrived at their destination. All incoming travelers were given rapid antigen screening tests to conduct their day 4 test.

“Travelers who arrived in PEI prior to the new mandatory isolation requirements are reminded of the need to be cautious regarding interactions and contacts with others until they receive a negative day 4 test. It is important that these individuals do not attend large personal or organized gatherings and do not visit elderly or immune compromised people until they receive a negative day 4 test. It is also important to wear a proper fitting, three-layer mask when in indoor spaces or outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

QEH Outbreak An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. As a result of this outbreak, visiting on QEH Units 3 and 8 is restricted to Partners in Care only.

Fewer than 5 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Other patients and staff are being tested and results are pending.

Additional accommodations may be made for compassionate reasons with the approval of the hospital’s administrator.

All visitors must comply with infection control protocols as advised by hospital staff.

Health PEI has protocols and personal protective equipment in place to contain the outbreak. The hospital continues to be a safe place for people to receive care. Please continue to attend your appointments and seek care as usual at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Riverview Manor Outbreak A second outbreak has been declared at Riverview Manor in Montague, due to fewer than 5 COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts among staff.

As a result, there will be no visiting, including partners in care visits, for the time being.

All COVID-19 protocols and safety measures are being followed and residents are safe.

Long Term Care Visitor Restrictions

Due to community transmission of COVID-19 and the vulnerability of residents, Health PEI is placing additional restrictions on visiting.

Effective immediately, Health PEI Long Term Care homes will limit regular visitation to partners in care only. Other visitors will only be permitted to enter the care home for compassionate reasons upon the written permission of the administrator.

Residents may still leave the care home and need to follow the CPHO guidelines on physical distancing and mask wearing to help keep COVID-19 out of their care home. In cases where evidence indicates a resident did not follow the CPHO guidelines, the administrator may impose travel restrictions while these safety measures remain in place.

Visitor restrictions are updated frequently.

As of Saturday, December 18, 95.2 per cent of Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.1 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. 34.8 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose. Almost 13,000 people have received their third dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

