Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President-elect Gabriel Boric of Chile

CANADA, December 22 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric, to congratulate him on his election win and a successful democratic process in Chile.

As we mark the 80th anniversary of Canada-Chile diplomatic relations, the Prime Minister and President-elect discussed the close friendship and ongoing collaboration between their two countries, both within the Americas and globally. The two leaders also highlighted their strong and shared commitment to the promotion of social inclusion, feminist policies, gender equality, democracy, and human rights.

The two leaders looked forward to working together on shared priorities, such as further advancing Canada-Chile trade and investment relations; continuing to advance ambitious climate action, including on increasing global adoption of pollution pricing; and promoting democracy and human rights. They agreed to work together to promote stability in Venezuela.

The Prime Minister and President-elect recognized the importance of like-minded, progressive countries working together to address global challenges, as well as the opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the people of Canada and Chile. As such, they agreed to meet at the earliest opportunity.

