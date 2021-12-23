Taiwan Pavilion Opens at 2021 Taipei International Food Show.108 Establishments exhibits Taiwanese Agricultural Products
Taiwan Pavilion have a grand opening at the 2021 Taipei International Food Show. 108 Establishments showcases diverse Taiwanese Agricultural Food ProductsTAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “2021 Taipei International Food show” kick started today (22nd) at Hall 2 of the Nangang Exhibition Hall (Area S, 4F). The “Taiwan Pavilion,”. A total of 108 quality establishments were selected, showcasing the freshness of Taiwan's quality agricultural ingredients as well as the innovative strength of their development on processed foods. Taiwanese and international buyers are welcome to participate in the show running from 22nd to 25th December.
According to the Council of Agriculture, the Taiwan pavilion has been divided into 7 special areas this year, namely the “Agri-food Boutique Area,” “Livestock and Poultry Products Area,” “Seafood Products Area,” “Rural Good Products Area,” “Taiwan Good Agriculture Area,” “Premium Agricultural Products in Taiwan Area,” and “Prepared Foods Area.” Those quality products made with premium agricultural ingredients from Taiwan's fields, oceans, and forests have been carefully selected. A professional team was put together to design the packaging, which displays the brand’s charms and make it more relatable to the taste of international consumers, further contributing to the excellent results of exports over the years.
With the COVID-19 outbreak severely impacting our lifestyles, consumption methods such as “home deliveries,” “e-commerce platforms,” and “international fast shipping” have been on the rise as there has been an increased need for “fresh food packaging,” “ready-to-eat foods,” and “casual snacks.” Exhibitors from the 7 exhibition areas in the Taiwan Pavilion this year have displayed their innovative strengths to meet the demands of transportation and consumers. They have introduced diverse products using new technology and techniques such as vacuum-packaged products of domestic beef, lamb, chicken, and fish that are cut into bite-size pieces, making it convenient for transportation and storage. Ready-to-eat dishes or dishes that require very little cooking such as “edamame,” “drunken chicken,” “bottarga,” and “instant rice noodles” are also suited for daily family meals. Visitors will also find a variety of processed foods including tea bags, instant beverages and casual snacks that enable consumers to boost their energy at any given time. These nutritious, delicious, and convenient Taiwanese agricultural products are available for purchase by Taiwanese or foreign vendors.
The “Digital Trade Fair Zone” is also a highlight of the Taiwan Pavilion this year. The Council has made a big effort to set up a virtual online pavilion inviting 300 professional buyers from major target markets such as Australia and Japan since these buyers are unable to attend the exhibition this year, the Council of Agriculture took the opportunity of increasing export sales with an online exhibition and appointments.
