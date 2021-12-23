Scientology Church Hosts Annual Holiday Interfaith Service

Reverend Dr. Alice Baber-Banks and Reverend Kay Alice Daly MCs of event with Rev Daly and Rev Baber-Banks and entertainers Ryder Green and Barbara Baldirio This is a photo of entertainers Ryder Green and Barbara Badlirio performing Christmas Song

Church of Scientology of Sacramento annual Interfaith Holiday Service features Reverend Dr. Alice Baber-Banks from the Christian Fellowship Ministry.

Religion is the first sense of community. Your sense of community occurs by reason of mutual experience with others.” — L Ron Hubbard

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1976 L Ron Hubbard founder of the Scientology Religion wrote; “Religion is the first sense of community. Your sense of community occurs by reason of mutual experience with others.” Thus the Church of Scientology of Sacramento hosted their annual Interfaith Holiday Service on Dec 17th featuring Reverend

Dr. Alice Baber-Banks from the Christian Fellowship Ministry and Reverend Kay Alice Daly of the Sacramento Church of Scientology.

Both Reverends share a long term friendship and a commitment to the religious community in Sacramento with a message of love and respect for one another.

The Church of Scientology in Sacramento has hosted this event for its 12th year and Rev Baber-Banks has given a sermon at each one of these with a focus on the love of each other and the power of that love. This year the Sermons were entitled; “It is what it is”.

Reverend Baber Banks sermon focused on the Scripture to “love thy neighbor as thyself” and God loving each and every one of us as being children of God and to accept that love as her message of “It is what it is”.

Her message of universal love has resonated each year at this special holiday service with the crowd of diverse people of different backgrounds and ideologies and the common bond of love we all share.

Rev Daly of the Scientology church focused on that divine spark and native goodness and how this is a part of every one of us and exemplifies the human spirit. It is that love that provides the healing power we all have that is god given and god like and that; “It is what it is”.

To highlight the concept of love and brotherhood among diverse groups and ideologies and to be an example of how showing love and respect for each other can heal the world around us, this is our holiday message, said the Public Affairs Director of the Church in Sacramento.

The night included entertainment and a special presentation to both Reverends for their commitment to this annual event as well as presenting Rev Baber Banks with gifts of food for her food ministry as part of the yearly food drive conducted by local Scientologists. She works dedicatedly to help others in need and her kindness is exemplary added Rev Daly.

The night closed with a heart felt sing along of Silent Night.

You can learn more about Scientology at www.scientology-sacramento.org

To learn more about the article “Religious Influence in Society” visit; https://www.volunteerministers.org/l-ron-hubbard/