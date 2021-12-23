Agg Assault Deadly Weapon, Retail Theft X3, Poss of Heroin
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B4007283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/22/21, 1847 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Heroin, Retail Theft (x3)
ACCUSED: Valerie Sullivan
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VICTIM: Sarah McClure
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/22/21 at approximately 1847 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an active retail theft from Joanne Fabrics retail store in Rutland Town. Troopers learned a female attempted to stab an employee with a knife in the parking lot when she was confronted regarding the theft. Troopers arrived on scene and took Sullivan into custody. Further investigation revealed Sullivan committed additional retail thefts at Bed Bath and Beyond and Michaels retail stores. Sullivan was searched incident to arrest and found to be in possession of heroin. Sullivan was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center for lack of 10,000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/21, 12:30 hours
COURT: Rutland Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.