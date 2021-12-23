Submit Release
Agg Assault Deadly Weapon, Retail Theft X3, Poss of Heroin

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B4007283

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Loyzelle                           

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/22/21, 1847 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Heroin, Retail Theft (x3)

 

ACCUSED: Valerie Sullivan

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VICTIM: Sarah McClure

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/22/21 at approximately 1847 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an active retail theft from Joanne Fabrics retail store in Rutland Town. Troopers learned a female attempted to stab an employee with a knife in the parking lot when she was confronted regarding the theft. Troopers arrived on scene and took Sullivan into custody. Further investigation revealed Sullivan committed additional retail thefts at Bed Bath and Beyond and Michaels retail stores.  Sullivan was searched incident to arrest and found to be in possession of heroin. Sullivan was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center for lack of 10,000.00 bail.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/21, 12:30 hours

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

