President gets acquainted with the construction of a new factory

UZBEKISTAN, December 21 - The President of Uzbekistan got acquainted with the construction progress of the 3rd copper-processing plant of Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex.

The construction of the structure began with the laying of its first stone on July 29 this year. At present, the construction of the foundation for the factory with an area of ​​107 hectares is underway.

The cost of the project is $2 billion, of which $861 million has been spent to date. The Italian company Wood is involved in the design, and the British Technip Energies is involved in the technical assessment and acceptance of the project.

The building of the directorate and the town of builders have been commissioned, and the construction of one more town is underway.

It is noteworthy that a metalwork plant is being erected next to the factory to reduce construction costs.

The new factory will include ore warehouses, grinding, crushing and flotation buildings, a hydrometallurgical workshop, repair shops, a waste handling workshop and other facilities. The work process will be carried out using advanced equipment aimed at minimizing the human factor, improving product quality and ensuring labor safety.

The Head of the state made recommendations on accelerating the construction of the factory and putting it into operation by the end of 2023.

At the meeting in the town, plans for the development of the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex until 2030 were discussed.

The calculation carried out according to the JORC code showed that the copper resources of the plant are estimated at 45 million tons, gold reserves – at more than 5 thousand tons. Based on these indicators, a concept has been developed to bring copper production to 515 thousand tons by 2030, gold – up to 52 tons, silver – up to 343 tons. Due to this, it is planned to increase the annual production of the plant to $8 billion.

It was emphasized that as part of the transformation of the plant, it is first of all necessary to digitize the management process, production and logistics, and to increase operational efficiency.

“The most important task is to introduce in the next two years a modern management system at the plant, turning it into one of the world leaders in metallurgy, a company capable of operating without state support”, the President said.

The Head of the state emphasized the importance of starting work on the design of the fourth copper-processing plant in parallel with the construction of the third. As a result, the ore processing capacity can reach 160 million tons, increasing by 3 times.

The creation of a copper cluster was also discussed at the meeting.

To date, 22 projects worth $76 million have been formed for the processing of copper and the production of high added-value products.

During the state visit of the President to South Korea, an agreement was reached on the creation of a cluster of semiconductors and electronics in Tashkent region.

The Head of the state instructed to intensify work in this direction, gave instructions on manufacturing products in demand in electrical engineering, energy, and the automotive industry.

A meeting was also held with the chairmen of mahallas, hokim assistants and youth leaders.

“We will bring the plant to a high level. But people’s satisfaction with life is above all. There should be warmth and comfort, clean water, an uninterrupted power supply in houses, decently paid work. And for this, you should tell us what problems there are in the mahalla, what needs to be done to solve them, what conditions to create. Therefore, it will be useful for us to talk openly”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The hokim’s assistants spoke about their plans to reduce unemployment, develop entrepreneurship and household plots in the territory entrusted to them, as well as involving young people in sports. The Head of the state expressed confidence that the assistants would successfully cope with the tasks assigned to them and supported their proposals.

