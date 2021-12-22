Shavkat Mirziyoyev gets acquainted with conditions in social institutions

UZBEKISTAN, December 22 - Uzbekistan is pursuing a strong social policy based on the principle “in the name of human honor and dignity”. In particular, measures are being taken to improve the quality of education and medical care.

In the specialized secondary school No.20 of the city of Almalyk, mathematics, native language, English is taught in-depth. The educational institution is designed for 1.5 thousand students. This year the school building was completely renovated, 46 classrooms, 3 laboratories and subject classrooms are modernly equipped.

The Head of the state got acquainted with the conditions and talked with the schoolchildren.

“Every minute counts. Appreciate your time and hurry up to gain deep knowledge. We are increasing the capacity of the Almalyk plant, building new factories. Who will work in them? You! Educated youth – the basis of all our reforms, our hope”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President also visited the family polyclinic in the city of Almalyk.

The polyclinic was built in 1989 and underwent a major overhaul in 2017. It also houses the city ambulance department, central and children’s hospitals, and a multidisciplinary central polyclinic. This is an important factor in the comprehensive and high-quality provision of medical services.

The President noted the need for organizing medical care in the most popular areas at the inter-district level, bringing services closer to people, constantly monitoring the health of low-income citizens and taking care of people. The task was set to develop a three-year program for the development of healthcare in Tashkent region.

Information was provided on the planned construction of the Yangi O’zbekiston neighborhood in the city of Almalyk. It was noted that in the coming years the city’s population will increase from 130 thousand to 200 thousand people.

The Head of the state noted that it is necessary to provide in advance decent conditions for residents of the city, to continue the construction of housing and social infrastructure. The President gave relevant instructions to responsible persons.

