Video message from Gov. Jay Inslee and Trudi Inslee on holidays, omicron variant and boosters

WASHINGTON, December 22 - Story 

The governor and Trudi Inslee released a video today, as the holidays approach and more people gather with family and friends, the omicron variant is spreading through the state. The Inslees urged everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, use caution and wear masks this holiday season.

The governor shared that the state is working hard to increase capacity for COVID-19 booster shots. He announced that in the upcoming days, the state will add a mass vaccination site in Western Washington, location to be determined.

Inslee has also directed the Washington State Department of Health to set up large and small vaccination sites to increase access to booster shots across the state.

“We know we can do things to protect ourselves,” Inslee said. “Thousands of Washingtonians have already got their booster shot. We know that boosters are the optimum protection we can provide for ourselves.”

View the full video on the governor’s Medium page.

