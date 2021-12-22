SB619 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to repeal 23.33 (3c), 29.089 (2), 29.091 (2), 29.621 (4) (a) to (d), 167.31 (1) (cm) and (2) (a) and (b), 167.31 (3) (a) 2., 167.31 (4) (ag), 167.31 (4) (am) 2. and 3., 167.31 (4) (bg), (bn) and (bt), 167.31 (4) (cm) and (d), 173.07 (5) (b), 175.60 (1) (dm) and (h), 175.60 (2g), 175.60 (2m) (bm), 175.60 (11) (b) 2., 3. and 4., 175.60 (16), 175.60 (17) (a), (ac) and (b), 440.26 (3m), 941.23, 941.235, 941.237 (1) (a) to (dr) and (em) to (g), 941.237 (3), 948.605 (1) (ag) and (ar) and 973.137 (1); to renumber 175.60 (12) (b) 1. a. and b. and 943.13 (4m) (am); to renumber and amend 29.091 (1), 29.621 (4) (intro.), 167.31 (4) (am) 1., 175.60 (11) (b) 1., 175.60 (12) (b) 2., 175.60 (15m), 175.60 (21) (c) and 943.13 (4m) (bm); to consolidate, renumber and amend 167.31 (3) (a) (intro.) and 1. and 941.237 (1) (intro.) and (e); to amend 29.301 (1) (b), 29.314 (3) (title) and (a) and (4) (title) and (a), 110.07 (1) (a) 1. and 3. and (b), 167.31 (2) (c), 167.31 (2) (d), 167.31 (2) (e), 167.31 (4) (a) (intro.), 167.31 (4) (b), 167.31 (4) (c) and (cg) (intro.), 167.31 (4) (f), (i) and (j), 175.60 (2) (c), 175.60 (2m) (a), 175.60 (5) (a) (intro.), 175.60 (5) (a) 6., 175.60 (12) (a), 345.11 (1s), 345.20 (2) (f), 938.34 (14q), 938.78 (3), 939.632 (1) (e) 3., 941.237 (2), 941.295 (2g) (c), 941.299 (1) (a), 943.13 (1m) (c) 4., 948.605 (2) (b) 2d., 2f. and 2h. and (3) (b) 5., 6. and 7. and 968.255 (1) (a) 2.; and to create 66.0409 (2m), 167.31 (4) (a) 1. and 943.13 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: right to carry a weapon in this state. (FE)