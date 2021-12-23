OneBill Named a High Performer on G2 in Four Billing & Subscription Management Categories for Winter 2022
OneBill, a leading billing and revenue management software provider, was recognized as a Higher Performer in G2 Crowd’s 2022 Winter ReportSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneBill, a leading billing and revenue management software provider, was recognized as a Higher Performer in G2 Crowd’s 2022 Winter Report in four categories based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from OneBill's existing customers on G2.
G2 Crowd is a product review platform where verified users review, rank, and share experiences and feedback on various services and software products. Every quarter, G2 Crowd publishes an extensive report that highlights the best solutions in various categories based on testimonials and user insights.
In recent G2 Crowd’s Winter 2022 Report, OneBill named high performer in below four categories:
Billing
Subscription Billing
Subscription Management
Subscription Revenue Management
OneBill achieved this accomplishment based on the high level of customer satisfaction score averages 4.8 out of 5, where users rated OneBill with 9.4 out of 10 in meeting requirements and ease of doing business with, and 10 out of 10 when asked if OneBill headed in the right direction, much higher than its competitors.
Founder & CEO of OneBill, JK Chelladurai mentioned “we have a lot of new customers who have come to us after doing some extensive research and homework on the G2 site. Therefore, we at OneBill are extremely excited to receive this badge as it is one more assurance that our award-winning platform has been positively and independently vetted.”
One of its users described OneBill on G2 as below:
“OneBill is a very sophisticated platform for all our existing needs and future needs. We chose OneBill for its scalability with a lot of additional features that can be added at any time while we are growing as a business. After two years of using OneBill, we are now looking for partner management and commissioning, which OneBill already has. So, we don't need to go to another platform for this. Thanks to OneBill, all our billing operations are managed by a single cloud platform.” - Susan, CFO
As summarized by its customers on G2, OneBill is a sophisticated platform for all existing and future needs and its user interface is easy-to-navigate. All aspects of the revenue generation cycle from quoting, order management, invoicing, to payment collection, can be automated and streamlined. Furthermore, the OneBill system has a large amount of existing reports that provide key revenue insights and alerts on payment statuses, aging, average revenue per unit, etc. at a glance.
About OneBill:
OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey.
