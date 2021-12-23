GalleonCoin: Its Got the Buoyancy Coins Crave

Galleoncoin Logo

GalleonCoin (GALE) is a cryptocurrency project based on PivXIt offers low-fee, fast, private, & secure transactions for all users.

MAKATI CITY, NCR, PHILIPPINES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GalleonCoin altcoin cryptocurrency is designed to be the center of an ecosystem of networking resources and games. It is a PIVX 3.3 based blockchain featuring masternodes, PoS, & SwiftX transactions. the team is a consortium of crypto enthusiasts with backgrounds as diverse as engineering, journalism, industrial production, IT, and marketing.

The GalleonCoin.org (GALE) mainnet went live on November 16 2021 10:37:59 GMT. Unlike many masternode based coins, GALE has an affordable buy-in and an extensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) phase of 5,000,000 blocks, as a nod to hobby-mining origins of the team. the non-technical whitepaper is available for download at the homepage. GALE is minable through the ASIC-resistant SHA256csm algorithm, which makes mining it with even mid-range GPU’s a viable prospect. There is a 1000 GALE block reward for miners, with 20% reserved for masternode holders, a fact that pools adding the coin as an option should take into consideration.

There is a core base of miners and holders, with over 120 miners having joined the mainnet within the first 2 weeks. Manila-based Relationship Manager Pablo J observes that “Numbers have grown steadily since the coins addition to the New Coins section at miningpoolstats.stream, aided by the quick support provided by community members and devs alike. New users can expect great support when joining the active discord community.”

After comprehensive negotiations, the GALE altcoin is now listed for trading at Exbitron.com in 3 pairs, GALE/BTC, GALE/USDT, and GALE/TRX. GALE project lead Forkbeard’s comment on the arrangement was “We’re in very good company at Exbitron. Lots of young coins and projects and interesting trading pairs. It fits the growth plans for the medium term. One day we might look back fondly on the good old days when we were a low-market-cap startup”

To further extend the usability of GALE in this first 100 days of the mainnet’s existence, the team has secured a partnership with one of the newest projects in the cryptosphere, the Beehivewallet.link multiwallet, which has over 20 other upcoming coins included in one convenient wallet. When asked for comment on the deal, Beehive project lead Trevor X had this to say: “I may be the coding guy around here, but Beehive has jumped aboard the Galleon. We here at beehive wallet are committed to expanding the reach of the cryptospace, and the Galleoncoin project is going to be a big part of that moving forward”

GalleonCoin (GALE) is a cryptocurrency project based on an independent mainet. It offers low-fee, fast, private, & secure transactions for all users within the GalleonCoin Ecosystem. The GalleonCoin Project is currently welcoming stakeholders to support the blockchain with an ongoing GALE airdrop for the month including bounties and challenges fit to test the hardiest of coders.