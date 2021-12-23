Morocco, Israel, and the U.S.: AG statement on the One-Year Anniversary of Historic Trilateral Agreement

Salt Lake City – To mark the one-year anniversary of the landmark agreement between Morocco, Israel, and the United States, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement. “Congratulations to the Kingdom of Morocco, the United States, and Israel on the one-year anniversary of the trilateral agreement. Morocco and Israel are two of our most important allies and partners. This historic agreement has strengthened our economic, cultural, and military partnership, which provides better opportunities for citizens, and enhanced global stability. Because of this agreement, we will meet challenges and achieve common goals as partners and friends. I commend his Majesty, the King of Morocco, as well as the governments of Israel and the United States for their courage, vision, and leadership.” AG Reyes, along with other state attorneys general, has devoted significant time working with Israeli and Moroccan officials, sharing expertise on the rule of law, cybersecurity, human trafficking, and other humanitarian and policy issues. This new partnership will protect and benefit the citizens of all three nations. Want to learn more? Here are a few links on the topic: A word from Secretary of State Antony Blinken. [Rich – can you embed this tweet/video? If not, just make a link] https://twitter.com/SecBlinken/status/1473662575795740687

Text of the 12/22/20 agreement https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Joint-Declaration-US-Morrocco-Israel.pdf I24 News: US: Blinken lauds Israel-Morocco ties after normalization https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/israel/diplomacy-defense/1640189047-us-blinken-lauds-israel-morocco-ties-after-normalization The Times of Israel: Israel, Morocco mark 1 year since renewal of diplomatic ties https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/israel-morocco-mark-1-year-since-renewal-of-diplomatic-ties/

