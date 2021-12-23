Holistic Life Coach Gayle Tracey-Mull to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FRANKSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all creators of our own reality. Everyone has the ability to manifest the best possible life for themselves.

That’s why Holistic Life Coach Gayle Tracey-Mull teaches a path of personal path of self-responsibility.

“Whatever you now have in your life good, bad ugly and everything in between you created,” says Gayle. “Once you accept responsibility for that we can begin the process of consciously manifesting your best life and reality.”

“People don't realize that we create our own reality,” says Gayle. “Too often what we want is to change other people. We go through life saying things like I wish he would change this, or my mom never understood me. I just wish it could have been different. You have to realize this is wasted effort the only person you can change is yourself. You can change your reactions to other people in your life.”

Gayle offers clients the support, guidance and tools to create the next chapter in their story and lead their best life with confidence.

Gayle uses energy modalities like tapping and EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) to help her clients explore the shadow of our predispositions.

“What people don't understand is that emotions are stored in our bodies” explains Gayle. “Fear about money, marriage commitment to name a few can be generations deep. Quite often we don’t even realize what some of our subconscious programming is.”

For instance, Gayle grew up with parents who had been through The Great Depression, so they were extremely frugal throughout their lives.

“Even though I did not grow up in that time, they programmed me with all of these subconscious ideas about money,” says Gayle.

Gale says EFT in particular can help get to the root of why people feel the way they do. Additionally, the type of EFT Gayle offers concentrates on putting good emotions and habits where there were previously harmful ones.

“I help clients climb into the driver's seat of their own lives,” says Gayle. “It’s all about learning how to concentrate on what you do want instead of dwelling on what you don’t. I become my client’s personal cheerleader and sounding board to help propel them into the next stage of their life.”

