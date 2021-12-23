Powered Surgical Instrument Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2025 | By Type, Country, Mode, Key players

Powered surgical instruments are high-powered specially designed instruments that are used for performing specific or desired actions during a surgery.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

High prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market. However, inadequate quality assurance and lack of proper sterilization practices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players analyzed in the report include De Soutter Medical Ltd., Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC, Intrauma S.p.A., GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH, and Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd.

North America governs the market in 2017

North America held the largest share in the global powered surgical instrument market, garnering about half of the total revenue in 2017, owing to highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rate of technologically advanced surgical tools in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in demand of minimally invasive surgery. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Key Findings of thePowered Surgical Instrument Market:

Based on power source, the battery-powered instruments segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Depending on application, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the handpieces segment was the major revenue contributor in 2017 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global powered surgical instrument market in 2017, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

