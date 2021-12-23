Enlow & Associates celebrates 40 Years of Executive Recruitment Success
Enlow & Associates celebrated 40 years of executive recruitment successSANTA ROSA, CA, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Enlow and Associates in the talent recruitment business. While the tools and tactics for successful talent recruitment have evolved, the company’s core strategies continue to endure today as they enter their fourth decade of service.
When Mark Enlow, President and CEO began his executive search firm in 1982, he conducted daily business via telephone and fax. Not unlike today, his network back then was only as strong as his Rolodex. Finding and tracking top talent in the ‘80s took time and skills beyond today’s LinkedIn search. This early environment helped Mark ply his passion and formulate his ongoing belief in people power. This passion and belief helped him lean into personalized recruitment strategies, sourcing ideal-fit executives, and delivering top talent retention expertise.
As technology evolves, the company continues to deliver a personalized approach to executive recruitment, uniquely positioning it for the next decade and beyond.
Rebuilding an Industry Giant
In the early ‘90s, Enlow helped rebuild AlliedSignal, an aerospace, automotive, and engineering company. The success of the rebuild was most evident when AlliedSignal acquired and merged with Honeywell for $15 billion in 1999.
Multi-division Placements
While working with GE, a $250 billion company with 305,000 global employees, Enlow's recruitment team placed over 508 executives across all GE’s divisions.
Silicon Valley Recruitment Experts
Combining evolving technology with trusted strategies has been a formula for ongoing success for the firm. Working in the heart of Silicon Valley exposed the organization to the latest digital tools, allowing the recruitment firm to continue to stay on the cutting edge of technology while continuing to collaboratively partner with clients to create long-term talent solutions.
Value Beyond Retained Executive Search
Clients continue to choose Enlow and Associates thanks to the additional value that the team brings to each experience. Mark and his team routinely provide:
Fresh industry insights and updates.
Strategic introductions.
Next-level recruiting and retention based on 40 years of key learnings.
High-Performance Formula
Clients aspire to create high-performance teams. So the Enlow team continues to leverage their four decades of expertise to match each client’s goals with a targeted framework for success. Key learnings from placements at Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and venture-backed enterprises ensure that ideal candidate personas are identified early in the process. Next, Enlow and Associates identifies and recruits exceptionally-qualified top talent worldwide to build each client’s dream team. Analyzing the success of their placements over time has sharpened the focus even more for Enlow and Associates, making them one of the best executive recruiting firms in the business.
Giving Back
CEO Mark Enlow is a nationally recognized leader who believes in giving back to the community. He’s served on the board of the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation, been involved with forming the Mark Enlow Family Endowment for Choate Rosemary Hall, and supports several causes including The Tony Robbins Foundation.
What’s Next
Mark is currently working on helping others hone personal development and leadership skills through Committed U, which will offer interactive training and support materials, including a new book.
