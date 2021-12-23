RE: Traffic alert – Vt route 25 Topsham by Gramps country store closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt route 25 is impassable/closed in the area of Gramps Country Store in Topsham due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.