St. Johnsbury Barracks / Gross Neg Op / Disorderly Conduct / Suspicion of DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A4007334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12-22-2021 @ 1614 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Walden VT
VIOLATIONS: Gross Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, Suspicion of DUI
ACCUSED: John Fahey
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/22/2021 at approximately 1550-1612 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received several reports of a red Subaru Impreza operating negligently in the town of Danville heading toward Walden. Such reports included the vehicle failing to maintain lane, attempting to intentionally run other vehicles off the roadway, and doing doughnuts in the middle of traffic. As Vermont State Troopers were en route to locate the vehicle, it was reported that it rolled over down an embankment on route 15 in Walden at approximately 1614 hours. Vermont State Police arrived shortly after and identified the operator to be John Fahey. Fahey displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The crash remains under investigation. Fahey was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Fahey was released on citation to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 @0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
