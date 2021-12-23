St. Johnsbury Barracks / Gross Neg Op / Disorderly Conduct / Suspicion of DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A4007334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12-22-2021 @ 1614 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Walden VT

VIOLATIONS: Gross Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, Suspicion of DUI

ACCUSED: John Fahey

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/22/2021 at approximately 1550-1612 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received several reports of a red Subaru Impreza operating negligently in the town of Danville heading toward Walden. Such reports included the vehicle failing to maintain lane, attempting to intentionally run other vehicles off the roadway, and doing doughnuts in the middle of traffic. As Vermont State Troopers were en route to locate the vehicle, it was reported that it rolled over down an embankment on route 15 in Walden at approximately 1614 hours. Vermont State Police arrived shortly after and identified the operator to be John Fahey. Fahey displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The crash remains under investigation. Fahey was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Fahey was released on citation to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 @0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.