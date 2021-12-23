Osteoporosis Drugs Market To Register Stout Growth of $10 Billion by 2026

Rise in healthcare expenditure leads to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs, which fuels the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, increase in the aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle across the world drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. However, side effects related to osteoporosis drugs and time-consuming approval processes for drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high potential for growth in developing countries would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

The global Osteoporosis Drugs Market held nearly $7.65 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $10.47 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The major factor that contributes toward the growth of global osteoporosis drugs market include rise in prevalence of osteoporosis. Furthermore, other factors that boost osteoporosis drugs market growth include surge in geriatric population across the globe and rise in adoption of sedentary lifestyle worldwide. However, side effects of osteoporosis drugs, and the time-consuming drug approval process restrain the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Radius Health

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Findings of the Study:

Bisphosphonates occupied more than one-third share of the global osteoporosis drugs market in 2018.

The RANK ligand inhibitors segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The oral segment in drug class accounted for more than more than half the share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

