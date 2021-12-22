UNESCO and Youth Union in Viet Nam strengthen collaboration

[Tiếng Việt phía dưới]

Ha Noi - On the morning of 22 December 2021, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Viet Nam (UNESCO) and Communist Youth Union (Youth Union) signed a letter of understanding for the period of 2021 to 2025. This is a milestone for the strategic and close cooperation between the two organizations.

In the discussion on missions and visions of each organization, both parties shared common interests in promoting youth engagement in the fields of education, science, culture, and communication and information. This letter of understanding, therefore, establishes a long-term framework for action, and calls on collaboration for common goals.