Left lane closure on H-201 Moanalua Freeway Thursday, Dec. 23 for street light repairs

Dec 22, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces a closure of the left lane of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Ala Napunani Street and Ala Kupuna Street on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This closure is needed to repair street lights in the area. Please follow construction signage and drive with caution around our crew.

Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

