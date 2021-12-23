Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Support Schools Impacted by Wildfire 12.22.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to support students displaced by the Dixie Fire earlier this year.
The order allows local educational agencies in Plumas County that had school buildings damaged due to the Dixie Fire to use alternative sites as temporary school facilities to ensure continuity in education.
The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.
