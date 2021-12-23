Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Drugs and Companies Report: Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments

There are approximately 120+ key companies that are developing therapies for Acute respiratory distress syndrome. The companies which have their Acute respiratory distress syndrome drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage include Sage Therapeutics, Foresee pharmaceuticals, Veru, Vanda pharmaceutical, and several others.

There are approximately 120+ key companies that are developing therapies for Acute respiratory distress syndrome. The companies which have their Acute respiratory distress syndrome drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage include Sage Therapeutics, Foresee pharmaceuticals, Veru, Vanda pharmaceutical, and several others.

DelveInsight’s “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome pipeline landscapes. It comprises Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome treatment scenario. In February 2021, Athersys announced that it had entered into a cooperation agreement with HEALIOS. The cooperation agreement is intended to reaffirm the mutual commitment to the collaborative development of MultiStem in Japan.

In March 2021, Partner Therapeutics announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with SIRS Therapeutics and F4 Pharma to support the development of FX-06. This synthetic peptide has a broad spectrum of potential indications.

In June 2020, NeuroRx, in partnership with Relief Therapeutics, announced that the US FDA awarded Fast Track designation to NeuroRx for the investigation of RLF-100 (Aviptadil) for the treatment of acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19.

In December 2020, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to remestemcel-L for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In November 2020, Novartis announced that it entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Mesoblast to develop, commercialize and manufacture remestemcel-L to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In September 2020, Dimerix was awarded USD 1 million from the Australian Government's BTB program to support the inclusion of DMX-200 in the REMAP-CAP global study.

In September 2020, Athersys announced that MultiStem cell therapy was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the US FDA for the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) program. In May 2019, US FDA granted Fast Track designation to MultiStem cell therapy for ARDS.

In June 2020, Quartesian announced a new partnership with Amyndas Pharmaceuticals for their Phase II clinical study evaluating the efficacy of AMY-101 in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ ARDS Clinical Trials Analysis

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a life-threatening condition of seriously ill patients, characterized by poor oxygenation, pulmonary infiltrates, and acuity of onset.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Drugs

VERU-111: Veru

VERU-111 (Sabizabulin) is a cytoskeleton disruptor, has both anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity and could be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by disrupting its intracellular transport along the microtubules. It is currently being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development.

Tradipitant: Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical studies in patients with atopic dermatitis, COVID 2019 infections, gastroparesis, and Phase II clinical studies to treat motion sickness and pruritus.

FP-025: Foresee Pharmaceuticals

FP-025 is an oral non-competitive small molecule inhibitor of Matrix Metalloproteinase-12/Macrophage elastase (MMP-12). This enzyme acts as a key mediator of matrix degradation and remodeling in normal development and maintenance. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase II/III clinical study to treat patients with severe to critical COVID 19 with associated ARDS and in Phase II clinical study to treat asthma and COPD.

HLCM051(MultiStem): Athersys

MultiStem cell therapy is a patented and proprietary allogeneic “off-the-shelf” stem cell product. The cells are developed from a particular class of stem cells called Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells, or MAPC, and are distinct from mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and other cell types. MultiStem cell therapy is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with ischemic stroke, Phase II/III clinical study for thARDSeatment, and Phase I/II clinical study to treat severe trauma. In addition, the Company’s partner in Japan, Healios, is also evaluating the therapy in its ischemic stroke study (TREASURE) and has recently completed enrollment in its ARDS (ONE-BRIDGE) study using MultiStem cell therapy.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of ARDS Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 120+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 120+ Products

Phases:

· Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Complement C5 inhibitors

· Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists

· Myristoylated alanine-rich C kinase substrate inhibitors

· Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Stem cell therapies

· Immunoproteins

· Proteins

Route of Administration:

· Subcutaneous

· Intramuscular

· Intravenous

· Oral

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

How many ARDS emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing ARDS therapies?

What critical designations have been granted for the emerging therapies for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

Table of Contents

1 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Introduction 2 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Executive Summary 3 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Overview 4 ARDS Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment 6 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 ARDS Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 VERU-111: Veru 8 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III) 8.1 FP-025: Foresee Pharmaceuticals 9 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 9.1 BX-U001: Bayx 10 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 ARDS Inactive Products 12 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Key Companies 13 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Key Products 14 ARDS Unmet Needs 15 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drugs Pipeline Report

