Traffic alert – Vt route 25 Topsham by Gramps country store closed
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt route 25 is impassable/closed in the area of Gramps Country Store in Topsham due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.