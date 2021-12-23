Press Releases

12/22/2021

DPH Temporarily Suspends Requirements For Licensed Health Care Professionals From Other States

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 22, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn.—In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has temporarily waived the state’s license requirements for certain out-of-state health care professionals looking to practice in Connecticut.

The order has been issued by DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD and suspends for a period of 60 days, the requirement of licensure, certification or registration for health care professionals who are appropriately licensed, certified, or registered in another state or territory of the United States and the District of Columbia. The 60-day period will not extend past Feb. 15 if the public health emergency is not extended. The temporary suspension of licensure, certification, or registration to practice in Connecticut applies to:

Physicians

Physician assistants

APRNs

Registered nurses

Licensed practice nurses

Psychologists

Marital and family therapists

Clinical and master social workers

Professional counselors

“Health care staffing shortages are a nationwide issue. This order offers some immediate relief to support Connecticut’s health care infrastructure by authorizing licensed health care providers from other states to immediately work in Connecticut upon the order’s execution,” said Commissioner Juthani. “The professions authorized include those who provide critical mental health services which are in high demand.”

Commissioner Juthani added that this is the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic that DPH has temporarily suspended the licensing requirements for out of state health care professionals—a similar order was issued on March 23, 2020.

Any out-of-state professional must comply with all provisions of the order to practice in Connecticut including that they are in good standing in their home state and have appropriate malpractice insurance. The order permits both in-person practice and telehealth services provided that the practitioner complies with the requirements of the recently enacted Public Act 21-9 that regulates telehealth providers.

Additionally, Commissioner Juthani stressed that any out of state licensed provider who practices in Connecticut during this temporary order should apply for a Connecticut license to help ensure that the care they are providing does not abruptly stop once the temporary order expires and the practitioner’s authority to practice in Connecticut ends. Practitioners may visit www.ct.gov/dph and click on “practitioner licensing” to begin the online application process.

